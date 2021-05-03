DPRating (RATING) Trading Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. DPRating has a total market cap of $946,447.70 and approximately $44,417.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00071058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00070062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.85 or 0.00864183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,450.08 or 0.09754337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00099744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00046724 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating.

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

