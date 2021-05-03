Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Trading 19.2% Higher This Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00064768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00276664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $671.06 or 0.01145741 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00026789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.58 or 0.00724909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,506.50 or 0.99892222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

