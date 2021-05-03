DURECT (DRRX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect DURECT to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $431.97 million, a P/E ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. DURECT has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

