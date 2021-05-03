Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,317 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Willdan Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $38.17 on Monday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $477.43 million, a PE ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $256,398.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

