Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $60.44 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23.

