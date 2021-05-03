Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $529,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $143.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.22. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

