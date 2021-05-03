Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,232,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,815,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $79.58.

