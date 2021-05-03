Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,915 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662,097 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,282,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after acquiring an additional 415,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 418,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

