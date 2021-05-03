Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $196.25 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.31 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

