Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01. Eargo has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $12,100,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Eargo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

