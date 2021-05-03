East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Update

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $75.89. 6,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,909. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $142,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

