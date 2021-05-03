Eastern Bank Has $468,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eastern Bank cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,905,000 after purchasing an additional 259,989 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $951,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

BDX stock opened at $248.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.29. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.