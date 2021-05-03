Eastern Bank Invests $201,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $620.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.03.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

