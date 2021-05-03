Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $115.39 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,879,000 after buying an additional 199,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

