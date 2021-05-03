EchoStar (SATS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect EchoStar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SATS stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $24.25. 3,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,780. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EchoStar has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $35.33.

SATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

