EDC Blockchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $327,961.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $327,961.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,306.67 or 1.00529339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00040043 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00223491 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000864 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001745 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

