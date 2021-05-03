Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Update

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $1,122,006.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,339. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 61,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.