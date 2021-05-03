Efficient Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 93.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,405 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

