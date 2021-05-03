Efficient Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

VTIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,273. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

