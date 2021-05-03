El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist lowered El Pollo Loco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 25.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 334,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.