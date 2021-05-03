Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) had its target price cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 230.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELDN. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $10.00 on Monday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $143.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

