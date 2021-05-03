Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $773,911,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $186.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a PE ratio of -116.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.17 and its 200 day moving average is $169.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.