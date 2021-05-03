Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elkem ASA stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. Elkem ASA has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DNB Markets cut Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.