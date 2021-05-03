ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $145,033.19

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $145,033.19 and $19,337.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00073632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00071554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.78 or 0.00904062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,999.76 or 0.10495978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00101139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047484 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.