Emercoin Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $10.70 million and $18,334.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,371,467 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

