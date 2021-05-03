Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Up 33.8% in April

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 795,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EBS traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.59. 707,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,025. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.80.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $682,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $203,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 25.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 49.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 56.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.