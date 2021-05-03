EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Down 26.2% in April

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 298,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 240,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EMX Royalty stock. Global Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,295 shares during the period. EMX Royalty accounts for about 7.9% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned about 2.42% of EMX Royalty worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.30. 173,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,732. EMX Royalty has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.81.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

