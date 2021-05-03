Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ELEZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY remained flat at $$13.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. Endesa has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

