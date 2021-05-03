Energizer (ENR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Energizer to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENR opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. Energizer has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $53.19.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

