Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 7.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.92. 210,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,901,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

UUUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The firm has a market cap of $841.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,957 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 752,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 70.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 691,008 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 4,028.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 136,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

