Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to announce $280.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.68 million to $284.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $253.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENVA. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 89,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $86,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,512. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,040. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.