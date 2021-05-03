Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Entergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Entergy by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after purchasing an additional 257,835 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 830.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Entergy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

