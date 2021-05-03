Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

NYSE:EVA traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $50.01. 60,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.21 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $4,974,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

