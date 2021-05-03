EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EPR. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

