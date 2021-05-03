Eq LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eq LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.80. 632,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,707,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

