Eq LLC Sells 335 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eq LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,137. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.56 and a 200 day moving average of $237.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

