Eq LLC Takes $7.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Eq LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 152,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 6.5% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,340 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

