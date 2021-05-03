Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Santander downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of EQNR opened at $20.27 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

