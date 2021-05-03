Equitable (EQH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Equitable to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EQH opened at $34.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

