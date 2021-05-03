Equitable Group (EQB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.57 per share for the quarter.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.34 million.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

TSE EQB traded up C$6.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$136.31. 1,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,162. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$51.48 and a one year high of C$146.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$128.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$109.69. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total transaction of C$141,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,824. Insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQB shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target (up from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$142.38.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.