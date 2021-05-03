Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for OPKO Health, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.10 on Monday. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

