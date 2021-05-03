Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Saia, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saia in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $8.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $234.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $247.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,125,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Saia by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

