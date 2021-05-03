Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EBKDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.88. 19,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

