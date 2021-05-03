ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect ERYTECH Pharma to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter.

ERYP stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.73. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

