Essential Utilities (WTRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.64-1.69 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.64-1.69 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. On average, analysts expect Essential Utilities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

