Eukles Asset Management Acquires 1,018 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 324.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.12.

XOM opened at $57.24 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

