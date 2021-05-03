Eukles Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,160,000 after purchasing an additional 298,655 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186,263 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,590,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,008,000 after acquiring an additional 186,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $64,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $112.06 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

