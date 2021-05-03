Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.91% of Euro Tech worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLWT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.08. 573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,140. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.04.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

