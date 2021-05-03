Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ULCC. Bank of America started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of ULCC opened at $21.04 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

In other Frontier Group news, insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $111,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 in the last ninety days.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

