Everipedia (IQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $236.68 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $236.68 million and $14.20 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.87 or 0.00281004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $673.87 or 0.01177113 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.09 or 0.00739051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,243.84 or 0.99993542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,766,820 coins and its circulating supply is 9,816,199,665 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

